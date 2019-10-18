TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019

347 FPUS54 KAMA 180842

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

TXZ012-017-190200-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ317-190200-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ002-190200-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ007-190200-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ003-190200-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ008-190200-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ004-190200-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ009-190200-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ005-190200-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ010-190200-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ011-190200-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ016-190200-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ013-190200-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ018-190200-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ014-190200-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ019-190200-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ015-190200-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to

the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ020-190200-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

342 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to

the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

