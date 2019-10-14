TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

TXZ012-017-150115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ317-150115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ002-150115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ007-150115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ003-150115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ008-150115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ004-150115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ009-150115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ005-150115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ010-150115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ011-150115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ016-150115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ013-150115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ018-150115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ014-150115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ019-150115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ015-150115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ020-150115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

335 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

02

