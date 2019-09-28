TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019
902 FPUS54 KAMA 280840
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
TXZ012-017-290115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ317-290115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ002-290115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ007-290115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ003-290115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ008-290115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ004-290115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ009-290115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ005-290115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ010-290115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ011-290115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ016-290115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ013-290115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ018-290115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ014-290115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ019-290115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ015-290115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ020-290115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
340 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
