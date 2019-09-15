TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019
684 FPUS54 KAMA 150902
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
TXZ012-017-160130-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ317-160130-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ002-160130-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ007-160130-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ003-160130-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ008-160130-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ004-160130-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ009-160130-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ005-160130-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ010-160130-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ011-160130-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ016-160130-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ013-160130-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ018-160130-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ014-160130-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ019-160130-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ015-160130-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ020-160130-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
402 AM CDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
