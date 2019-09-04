TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

236 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

