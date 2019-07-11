TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019
889 FPUS54 KAMA 110702 AAB
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
TXZ012-017-111315-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ317-111315-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ002-111315-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ007-111315-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ003-111315-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ008-111315-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ004-111315-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ009-111315-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ005-111315-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ010-111315-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ011-111315-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ016-111315-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ013-111315-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ018-111315-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ014-111315-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ019-111315-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ015-111315-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ020-111315-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
202 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
