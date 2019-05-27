TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

UPDATED WATCH INFORMATION

TXZ012-017-271415-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 259 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ317-271415-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 259 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ002-271415-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ007-271415-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ003-271415-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ008-271415-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 259 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ004-271415-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ009-271415-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 259 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ005-271415-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 259 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ010-271415-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 259 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ011-271415-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ016-271415-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ013-271415-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 259 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ018-271415-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 259 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ014-271415-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 259 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ019-271415-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 259 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ015-271415-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 259 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ020-271415-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

111 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 259 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

