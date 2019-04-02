TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 1, 2019

_____

431 FPUS54 KAMA 020824

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

TXZ012-017-030115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ317-030115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ002-030115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ007-030115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ003-030115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ008-030115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ004-030115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ009-030115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ005-030115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ010-030115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ011-030115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ016-030115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ013-030115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ018-030115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ014-030115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ019-030115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ015-030115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ020-030115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

324 AM CDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather