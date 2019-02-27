TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

TXZ012-017-281315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Much colder. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings

7 below to 3 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ317-281315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chill readings

5 below to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ002-281315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 10. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to

2 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Colder. Highs around 19. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above

zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings

10 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 10.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ007-281315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 15. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 12. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to

4 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 7 below to

3 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings

10 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ003-281315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 10. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to

3 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Colder.

Highs around 20. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chill readings

10 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to

1 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 11.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ008-281315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 12. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to

4 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 7 below to

3 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings

10 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ004-281315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 10. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to

2 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Colder.

Highs around 19. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chill readings

1 below to 11 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 11.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ009-281315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 12.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 6 below to

4 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings

2 below to 12 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ005-281315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 11. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above

zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow. Colder.

Highs around 20. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chill readings

2 below to 12 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to

11 below zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ010-281315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 13.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Colder.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above

zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings

10 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ011-281315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chill readings

5 below to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ016-281315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chill readings

5 below to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ013-281315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 14.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 5 below to

5 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings

1 below to 11 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ018-281315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 18. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings

7 below to 3 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill

readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ014-281315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 14.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 6 below to

4 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings

1 below to 11 below zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ019-281315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 17. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings

8 below to 2 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ015-281315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Colder. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chill readings

10 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ020-281315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

348 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 18. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chill readings

7 below to 3 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

