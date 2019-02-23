TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

309 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

309 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

309 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

309 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

309 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

309 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

