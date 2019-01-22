TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019

030 FPUS54 KAMA 220859

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

TXZ012-017-230115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Occasional flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ317-230115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ002-230115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning. Occasional flurries through the day. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Breezy, colder. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ007-230115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning. Occasional flurries through the day. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ003-230115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning. Occasional flurries through the day. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ008-230115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning. Occasional flurries through the day. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ004-230115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning. Occasional flurries through the day. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ009-230115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning. Occasional flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ005-230115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning. Occasional flurries through the day. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ010-230115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in

the morning. Occasional flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ011-230115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Occasional flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 18. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ016-230115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Occasional flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 18. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ013-230115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ018-230115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ014-230115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north around 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows around 19. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ019-230115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ015-230115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ020-230115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

259 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

