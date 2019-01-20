TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 20 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

450 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

