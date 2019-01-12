TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

TXZ012-017-130115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ317-130115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ002-130115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 50.

TXZ007-130115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ003-130115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ008-130115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ004-130115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ009-130115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ005-130115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ010-130115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ011-130115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ016-130115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ013-130115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ018-130115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ014-130115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ019-130115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ015-130115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ020-130115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

358 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

