TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018

_____

091 FPUS54 KAMA 170933

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

TXZ012-017-180145-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ317-180145-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ002-180145-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ007-180145-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ003-180145-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ008-180145-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ004-180145-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ009-180145-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ005-180145-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ010-180145-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ011-180145-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ016-180145-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ013-180145-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ018-180145-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ014-180145-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ019-180145-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ015-180145-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ020-180145-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

333 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather