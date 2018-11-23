TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

TXZ012-017-240130-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ317-240130-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ002-240130-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ007-240130-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ003-240130-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ008-240130-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ004-240130-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ009-240130-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ005-240130-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ010-240130-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ011-240130-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ016-240130-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 20 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ013-240130-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ018-240130-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ014-240130-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ019-240130-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest around

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ015-240130-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest around

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ020-240130-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

416 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

