TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

TXZ012-017-220115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ317-220115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ002-220115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ007-220115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ003-220115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ008-220115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ004-220115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ009-220115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ005-220115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ010-220115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ011-220115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ016-220115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ013-220115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ018-220115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ014-220115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ019-220115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ015-220115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ020-220115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

851 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

