TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018

266 FPUS54 KAMA 040830

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

TXZ012-017-050115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ317-050115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ002-050115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ007-050115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ003-050115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ008-050115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ004-050115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ009-050115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ005-050115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ010-050115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ011-050115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ016-050115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ013-050115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ018-050115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ014-050115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ019-050115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ015-050115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ020-050115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

