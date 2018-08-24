TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
254 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
