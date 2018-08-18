TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 17, 2018

_____

374 FPUS54 KAMA 180808

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

TXZ012-017-190115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ317-190115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ002-190115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ007-190115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ003-190115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ008-190115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ004-190115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ009-190115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ005-190115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ010-190115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ011-190115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ016-190115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ013-190115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ018-190115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ014-190115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ019-190115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ015-190115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ020-190115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

308 AM CDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather