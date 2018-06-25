TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

356 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

