TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

471 FPUS54 KAMA 200312 AAA

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

Updated to include Severe Thunderstorm Watch

TXZ012-017-201315-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ317-201315-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ002-201315-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ007-201315-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ003-201315-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ008-201315-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ004-201315-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 194 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ009-201315-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ005-201315-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 194 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ010-201315-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ011-201315-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ016-201315-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ013-201315-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ018-201315-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ014-201315-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ019-201315-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ015-201315-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ020-201315-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

1012 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

