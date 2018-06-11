TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
Published 5:53 am, Monday, June 11, 2018
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018
_____
681 FPUS54 KAMA 110949
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
TXZ012-017-120115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ317-120115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ002-120115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ007-120115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ003-120115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ008-120115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ004-120115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ009-120115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ005-120115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ010-120115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ011-120115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ016-120115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ013-120115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ018-120115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ014-120115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ019-120115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ015-120115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ020-120115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
449 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
Andrade
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather