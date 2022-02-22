NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022

935 FPUS51 KOKX 220825

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

NYZ072-222100-

New York (Manhattan)-

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ073-222100-

Bronx-

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow,

rain and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ176-222100-

Northern Queens-

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain,

snow and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ178-222100-

Southern Queens-

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows

around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then rain,

snow and freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ075-222100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ074-222100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely with freezing rain.

Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ177-222100-

Northern Nassau-

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows around

50. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ179-222100-

Southern Nassau-

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Windy. Near

steady temperature around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then rain,

snow and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ078-222100-

Northwest Suffolk-

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy. Near steady

temperature around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and rain likely in the

evening, then snow and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 20. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ080-222100-

Southwest Suffolk-

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Windy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 20. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ079-222100-

Northeast Suffolk-

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow and freezing rain in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ081-222100-

Southeast Suffolk-

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow and freezing rain in the

evening, then snow and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ071-222100-

Southern Westchester-

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely with freezing rain. Light

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ070-222100-

Northern Westchester-

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ069-222100-

Rockland-

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain in the morning,

then rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing

rain and snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ068-222100-

Putnam-

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows

around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 10 to

15. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ067-222100-

Orange-

324 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a

chance of rain, freezing rain with a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 10 to

15. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

