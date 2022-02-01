NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 31, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

NYZ072-012100-

New York (Manhattan)-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet

and rain in the evening. Cooler with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ073-012100-

Bronx-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet

and rain in the evening. Cooler with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ176-012100-

Northern Queens-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet in the evening. Cooler with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ178-012100-

Southern Queens-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ075-012100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ074-012100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet in the evening. Cooler with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ177-012100-

Northern Nassau-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet

and rain in the evening. Cooler with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ179-012100-

Southern Nassau-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet in the evening. Cooler with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ078-012100-

Northwest Suffolk-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the evening. Cooler with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ080-012100-

Southwest Suffolk-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, rain

and sleet in the evening. Cooler with lows around 21. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ079-012100-

Northeast Suffolk-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values

as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ081-012100-

Southeast Suffolk-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ071-012100-

Southern Westchester-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the evening. Cooler with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ070-012100-

Northern Westchester-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain,

freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet, freezing rain

and snow in the evening. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ069-012100-

Rockland-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ068-012100-

Putnam-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then a chance of

freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet

and snow in the evening. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ067-012100-

Orange-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain likely in

the morning, then rain and freezing rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain and sleet, mainly in the morning. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

