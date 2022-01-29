NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022

_____

445 FPUS51 KOKX 290829

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

NYZ072-292100-

New York (Manhattan)-

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Windy,

cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery with lows around 12.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ073-292100-

Bronx-

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. A chance of light freezing spray. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Windy, cold with highs in the mid

20s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

6 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ176-292100-

Northern Queens-

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Windy,

cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Brisk with lows around 12.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ178-292100-

Southern Queens-

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Very

windy with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows around 14.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 22. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ075-292100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Very

windy with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 4 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows around 14.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ074-292100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. A chance of light freezing spray. Total snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Windy with highs in the mid 20s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery with lows

around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 4 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around

30. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ177-292100-

Northern Nassau-

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. A chance of light freezing spray. Total snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Windy, cold with highs in the mid

20s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

6 below this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 9 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ179-292100-

Southern Nassau-

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow, mainly this morning. Snow may be heavy at times

this morning. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Very

windy with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows around 12. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ078-292100-

Northwest Suffolk-

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Very

windy and cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 30 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ080-292100-

Southwest Suffolk-

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Total

snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Very windy and cold with

highs in the mid 20s. North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 3 below.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around

30. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ079-292100-

Northeast Suffolk-

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. A chance of light freezing spray. Snow may be

heavy at times this morning. Additional snow accumulation of 8 to

12 inches. Very windy with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. A chance of light freezing spray in the

evening, then light freezing spray after midnight. Total snow

accumulation of 12 to 18 inches. Windy with lows around 13.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of light freezing spray in the morning.

Brisk with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ081-292100-

Southeast Suffolk-

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. A chance of light freezing spray. Snow may be

heavy at times this morning. Additional snow accumulation of 8 to

12 inches. Very windy with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. A chance of light freezing spray in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches. Very windy

with lows 10 to 16. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around

30. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ071-292100-

Southern Westchester-

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Windy,

cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 9 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery with lows around

9 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

9 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around

30. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ070-292100-

Northern Westchester-

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

Blustery, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 9 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ069-292100-

Rockland-

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Blustery, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

7 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

13 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ068-292100-

Putnam-

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold

with highs around 20. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

9 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

13 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ067-292100-

Orange-

328 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 16 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 11 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

