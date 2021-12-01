NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 30, 2021

_____

266 FPUS51 KOKX 010845

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

NYZ072-012100-

New York (Manhattan)-

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ073-012100-

Bronx-

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ176-012100-

Northern Queens-

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ178-012100-

Southern Queens-

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ075-012100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ074-012100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ177-012100-

Northern Nassau-

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ179-012100-

Southern Nassau-

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ078-012100-

Northwest Suffolk-

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ080-012100-

Southwest Suffolk-

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ079-012100-

Northeast Suffolk-

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ081-012100-

Southeast Suffolk-

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ071-012100-

Southern Westchester-

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ070-012100-

Northern Westchester-

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ069-012100-

Rockland-

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ068-012100-

Putnam-

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ067-012100-

Orange-

344 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers with a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather