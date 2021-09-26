NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

New York (Manhattan)-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bronx-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Queens-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Queens-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Nassau-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Nassau-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest Suffolk-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest Suffolk-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast Suffolk-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast Suffolk-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Westchester-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Westchester-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rockland-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Putnam-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Orange-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

