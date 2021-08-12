NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 11, 2021

820 FPUS51 KOKX 120728

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

NYZ072-122000-

New York (Manhattan)-

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ073-122000-

Bronx-

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ176-122000-

Northern Queens-

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ178-122000-

Southern Queens-

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ075-122000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ074-122000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ177-122000-

Northern Nassau-

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ179-122000-

Southern Nassau-

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ078-122000-

Northwest Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values

up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ080-122000-

Southwest Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ079-122000-

Northeast Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ081-122000-

Southeast Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ071-122000-

Southern Westchester-

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ070-122000-

Northern Westchester-

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog in

the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ069-122000-

Rockland-

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog in

the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ068-122000-

Putnam-

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ067-122000-

Orange-

327 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

