NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 7, 2021

070 FPUS51 KOKX 080756

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

NYZ072-082000-

New York (Manhattan)-

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ073-082000-

Bronx-

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ176-082000-

Northern Queens-

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ178-082000-

Southern Queens-

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up

to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ075-082000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-082000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ177-082000-

Northern Nassau-

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-082000-

Southern Nassau-

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up

to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-082000-

Northwest Suffolk-

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs around

80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up

to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-082000-

Southwest Suffolk-

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values up to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-082000-

Northeast Suffolk-

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ081-082000-

Southeast Suffolk-

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ071-082000-

Southern Westchester-

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ070-082000-

Northern Westchester-

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ069-082000-

Rockland-

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ068-082000-

Putnam-

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ067-082000-

Orange-

355 AM EDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain this morning, then

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 100 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather