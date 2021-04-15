NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

_____

828 FPUS51 KOKX 150731

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

NYZ072-152030-

New York (Manhattan)-

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ073-152030-

Bronx-

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Periods of rain, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ176-152030-

Northern Queens-

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ178-152030-

Southern Queens-

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ075-152030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ074-152030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ177-152030-

Northern Nassau-

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ179-152030-

Southern Nassau-

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Periods of rain, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ078-152030-

Northwest Suffolk-

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy at times this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ080-152030-

Southwest Suffolk-

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy at times this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ079-152030-

Northeast Suffolk-

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy at times this

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain, mainly in the evening. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-152030-

Southeast Suffolk-

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy at times this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain, mainly in the evening. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ071-152030-

Southern Westchester-

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ070-152030-

Northern Westchester-

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ069-152030-

Rockland-

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ068-152030-

Putnam-

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain, mainly in the evening. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ067-152030-

Orange-

331 AM EDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather