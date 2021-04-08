NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

_____

601 FPUS51 KOKX 080722

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

NYZ072-082015-

New York (Manhattan)-

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ073-082015-

Bronx-

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ176-082015-

Northern Queens-

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ178-082015-

Southern Queens-

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ075-082015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ074-082015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ177-082015-

Northern Nassau-

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ179-082015-

Southern Nassau-

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ078-082015-

Northwest Suffolk-

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ080-082015-

Southwest Suffolk-

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ079-082015-

Northeast Suffolk-

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-082015-

Southeast Suffolk-

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ071-082015-

Southern Westchester-

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ070-082015-

Northern Westchester-

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ069-082015-

Rockland-

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ068-082015-

Putnam-

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ067-082015-

Orange-

322 AM EDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather