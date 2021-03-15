NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 14, 2021

_____

159 FPUS51 KOKX 150717

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

NYZ072-152130-

New York (Manhattan)-

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ073-152130-

Bronx-

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ176-152130-

Northern Queens-

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ178-152130-

Southern Queens-

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ075-152130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ074-152130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, sleet and rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ177-152130-

Northern Nassau-

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ179-152130-

Southern Nassau-

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-152130-

Northwest Suffolk-

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ080-152130-

Southwest Suffolk-

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.

Breezy with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ079-152130-

Northeast Suffolk-

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Light freezing spray this morning. Brisk, cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ081-152130-

Southeast Suffolk-

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ071-152130-

Southern Westchester-

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ070-152130-

Northern Westchester-

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ069-152130-

Rockland-

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ068-152130-

Putnam-

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ067-152130-

Orange-

317 AM EDT Mon Mar 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

