NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

NYZ072-122115-

New York (Manhattan)-

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ073-122115-

Bronx-

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ176-122115-

Northern Queens-

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ178-122115-

Southern Queens-

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ075-122115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ074-122115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ177-122115-

Northern Nassau-

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ179-122115-

Southern Nassau-

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ078-122115-

Northwest Suffolk-

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ080-122115-

Southwest Suffolk-

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ079-122115-

Northeast Suffolk-

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ081-122115-

Southeast Suffolk-

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ071-122115-

Southern Westchester-

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ070-122115-

Northern Westchester-

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows around

30. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ069-122115-

Rockland-

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows around

30. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ068-122115-

Putnam-

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ067-122115-

Orange-

436 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

