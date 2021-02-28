NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021 _____ 070 FPUS51 KOKX 280842 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 NYZ072-282115- New York (Manhattan)- 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Brisk and much cooler with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ073-282115- Bronx- 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Brisk and much cooler with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ176-282115- Northern Queens- 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ178-282115- Southern Queens- 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ075-282115- Kings (Brooklyn)- 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ074-282115- Richmond (Staten Island)- 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ177-282115- Northern Nassau- 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Blustery and much cooler with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ179-282115- Southern Nassau- 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Blustery and much cooler with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ078-282115- Northwestern Suffolk- 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Blustery, cooler with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ080-282115- Southwestern Suffolk- 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Windy, cooler with lows around 20. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ079-282115- Northeastern Suffolk- 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. A chance of light freezing spray after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows around 20. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of light freezing spray in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ081-282115- Southeastern Suffolk- 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. A chance of light freezing spray after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of light freezing spray in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ071-282115- Southern Westchester- 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Brisk and much cooler with lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ070-282115- Northern Westchester- 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Much cooler with lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ069-282115- Rockland- 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Much cooler with lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ068-282115- Putnam- 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Much cooler with lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ067-282115- Orange- 342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Much cooler with lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$