NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021

_____

367 FPUS51 KOKX 070834

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

NYZ072-072115-

New York (Manhattan)-

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ073-072115-

Bronx-

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ176-072115-

Northern Queens-

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ178-072115-

Southern Queens-

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow, sleet and rain likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ075-072115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ074-072115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ177-072115-

Northern Nassau-

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ179-072115-

Southern Nassau-

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow, sleet and rain likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ078-072115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow, sleet and rain likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Brisk

with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ080-072115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow with rain likely this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Brisk

with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ079-072115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Brisk

with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Brisk with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ081-072115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Windy

with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Brisk with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ071-072115-

Southern Westchester-

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ070-072115-

Northern Westchester-

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ069-072115-

Rockland-

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow or rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ068-072115-

Putnam-

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ067-072115-

Orange-

334 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

