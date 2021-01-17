NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021

_____

219 FPUS51 KOKX 170827

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

NYZ072-172115-

New York (Manhattan)-

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

sprinkles or flurries. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ073-172115-

Bronx-

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

sprinkles or flurries. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ176-172115-

Northern Queens-

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

sprinkles or flurries. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ178-172115-

Southern Queens-

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

sprinkles or flurries. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ075-172115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

sprinkles or flurries. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ074-172115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

sprinkles or flurries. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ177-172115-

Northern Nassau-

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

sprinkles or flurries. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ179-172115-

Southern Nassau-

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

sprinkles or flurries. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ078-172115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

sprinkles or flurries. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ080-172115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

sprinkles or flurries. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ079-172115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

sprinkles or flurries. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ081-172115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

sprinkles or flurries. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ071-172115-

Southern Westchester-

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

sprinkles or flurries. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ070-172115-

Northern Westchester-

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles or flurries.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ069-172115-

Rockland-

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of

flurries in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of sprinkles or flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ068-172115-

Putnam-

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries. Highs around

40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ067-172115-

Orange-

327 AM EST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of flurries. Highs around

40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather