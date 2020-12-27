NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

NYZ072-272115-

New York (Manhattan)-

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ073-272115-

Bronx-

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ176-272115-

Northern Queens-

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ178-272115-

Southern Queens-

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ075-272115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ074-272115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ177-272115-

Northern Nassau-

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ179-272115-

Southern Nassau-

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ078-272115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ080-272115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ079-272115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ081-272115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Near steady temperature around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ071-272115-

Southern Westchester-

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ070-272115-

Northern Westchester-

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

NYZ069-272115-

Rockland-

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

NYZ068-272115-

Putnam-

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ067-272115-

Orange-

319 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

