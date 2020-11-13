NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

NYZ072-132230-

New York (Manhattan)-

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ073-132230-

Bronx-

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ176-132230-

Northern Queens-

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ178-132230-

Southern Queens-

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ075-132230-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ074-132230-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ179-132230-

Southern Nassau-

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

NYZ177-132230-

Northern Nassau-

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

NYZ080-132230-

Southwestern Suffolk-

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

NYZ078-132230-

Northwestern Suffolk-

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

NYZ081-132230-

Southeastern Suffolk-

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

NYZ079-132230-

Northeastern Suffolk-

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

NYZ071-132230-

Southern Westchester-

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ070-132230-

Northern Westchester-

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

NYZ069-132230-

Rockland-

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ068-132230-

Putnam-

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

NYZ067-132230-

Orange-

326 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

