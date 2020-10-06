NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020

_____

334 FPUS51 KOKX 060734

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

NYZ072-062030-

New York (Manhattan)-

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ073-062030-

Bronx-

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ176-062030-

Northern Queens-

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ178-062030-

Southern Queens-

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ075-062030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ074-062030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ179-062030-

Southern Nassau-

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ177-062030-

Northern Nassau-

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ080-062030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ078-062030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ081-062030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ079-062030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ071-062030-

Southern Westchester-

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ070-062030-

Northern Westchester-

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ069-062030-

Rockland-

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ068-062030-

Putnam-

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ067-062030-

Orange-

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather