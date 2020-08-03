NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

New York (Manhattan)-

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Bronx-

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Queens-

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Queens-

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

up to 65 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to southeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up

to 65 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Nassau-

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to southeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

up to 65 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Nassau-

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwestern Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

up to 65 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwestern Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeastern Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Westchester-

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Westchester-

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Rockland-

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Putnam-

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 70. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Orange-

328 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Very windy with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming south

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

