NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020
_____
690 FPUS51 KOKX 120734
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
NYZ072-122030-
New York (Manhattan)-
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ073-122030-
Bronx-
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ176-122030-
Northern Queens-
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ178-122030-
Southern Queens-
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ075-122030-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ074-122030-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ179-122030-
Southern Nassau-
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ177-122030-
Northern Nassau-
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ080-122030-
Southwestern Suffolk-
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ078-122030-
Northwestern Suffolk-
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ081-122030-
Southeastern Suffolk-
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ079-122030-
Northeastern Suffolk-
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ071-122030-
Southern Westchester-
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ070-122030-
Northern Westchester-
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ069-122030-
Rockland-
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ068-122030-
Putnam-
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ067-122030-
Orange-
334 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather