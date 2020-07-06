NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2020
_____
939 FPUS51 KOKX 060817
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
NYZ072-062030-
New York (Manhattan)-
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ073-062030-
Bronx-
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ176-062030-
Northern Queens-
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ178-062030-
Southern Queens-
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ075-062030-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ074-062030-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph,
increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ179-062030-
Southern Nassau-
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ177-062030-
Northern Nassau-
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ080-062030-
Southwestern Suffolk-
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ078-062030-
Northwestern Suffolk-
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ081-062030-
Southeastern Suffolk-
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ079-062030-
Northeastern Suffolk-
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ071-062030-
Southern Westchester-
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ070-062030-
Northern Westchester-
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around
5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ069-062030-
Rockland-
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ068-062030-
Putnam-
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ067-062030-
Orange-
417 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
