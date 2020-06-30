NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 29, 2020
_____
465 FPUS51 KOKX 300722
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
NYZ072-302015-
New York (Manhattan)-
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous
showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ073-302015-
Bronx-
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ176-302015-
Northern Queens-
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous
showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows
around 70. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ178-302015-
Southern Queens-
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ075-302015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows
around 70. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ074-302015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous
showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ179-302015-
Southern Nassau-
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ177-302015-
Northern Nassau-
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ080-302015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds,
small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ078-302015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ081-302015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ079-302015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ071-302015-
Southern Westchester-
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ070-302015-
Northern Westchester-
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then numerous
showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ069-302015-
Rockland-
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ068-302015-
Putnam-
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ067-302015-
Orange-
322 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather