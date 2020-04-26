NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2020

New York (Manhattan)-

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain this morning, then periods of rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ073-262200-

Bronx-

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain this morning, then periods of rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ176-262200-

Northern Queens-

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain this morning, then periods of rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 50. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ178-262200-

Southern Queens-

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain this morning, then periods of rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 50. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ075-262200-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain this morning, then periods of rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 50. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ074-262200-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain this morning, then periods of rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ179-262200-

Southern Nassau-

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain this morning, then periods of rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ177-262200-

Northern Nassau-

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain this morning, then periods of rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ080-262200-

Southwestern Suffolk-

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain this morning, then periods of rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ078-262200-

Northwestern Suffolk-

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain this morning, then periods of rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ081-262200-

Southeastern Suffolk-

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain this morning, then periods of rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and drizzle. Breezy with lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature around 50.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ079-262200-

Northeastern Suffolk-

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain this morning, then periods of rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and drizzle. Breezy with lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ071-262200-

Southern Westchester-

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain this morning, then periods of rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ070-262200-

Northern Westchester-

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain this morning, then periods of rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 50.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ069-262200-

Rockland-

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain this morning, then periods of rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ068-262200-

Putnam-

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain this morning, then periods of rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ067-262200-

Orange-

336 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Periods of rain this morning, then periods of rain with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

