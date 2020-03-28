NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2020
National Weather Service New York NY
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
New York (Manhattan)-
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain and occasional
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Light rain and drizzle
likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and
drizzle, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Bronx-
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain and occasional
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Light rain and drizzle
likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and
drizzle, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern Queens-
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain and occasional
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Light rain and drizzle
likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and
drizzle, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern Queens-
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain and occasional
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Light rain and drizzle
likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and
drizzle, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Kings (Brooklyn)-
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain and occasional
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Light rain and drizzle
likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and
drizzle, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Richmond (Staten Island)-
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain and occasional
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Light rain and drizzle
likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and
drizzle, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern Nassau-
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain and occasional
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Light rain and drizzle
likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and
drizzle, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern Nassau-
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain and occasional
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Light rain and drizzle
likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and
drizzle, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwestern Suffolk-
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain and occasional
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Light rain and drizzle
likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and
drizzle, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southwestern Suffolk-
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain and occasional
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Light rain and drizzle
likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and
drizzle, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeastern Suffolk-
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain and occasional
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Occasional light rain and
drizzle. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and
drizzle, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeastern Suffolk-
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain and occasional
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy with
lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Occasional light rain and
drizzle. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and
drizzle, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Southern Westchester-
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain and occasional
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Light rain and drizzle
likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and
drizzle, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern Westchester-
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain and occasional
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Occasional light rain and
drizzle. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and
drizzle, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Rockland-
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain and occasional
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Light rain and drizzle
likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and
drizzle, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Putnam-
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain and occasional
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Occasional light rain and
drizzle. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and
drizzle, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Orange-
339 AM EDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain
this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then light rain and occasional
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Occasional light rain and
drizzle. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and
drizzle, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
