NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2020

National Weather Service New York NY

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

NYZ072-232030-

New York (Manhattan)-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain with snow likely this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ073-232030-

Bronx-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely with rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ176-232030-

Northern Queens-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain with snow likely this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds around 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ178-232030-

Southern Queens-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain with snow likely this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ075-232030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain with snow likely this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ074-232030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of snow this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ177-232030-

Northern Nassau-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Snow and rain likely this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ179-232030-

Southern Nassau-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ078-232030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ080-232030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ079-232030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow and rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ081-232030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the mid 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ071-232030-

Southern Westchester-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Snow and rain likely this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ070-232030-

Northern Westchester-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ069-232030-

Rockland-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then rain and snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 40. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ068-232030-

Putnam-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ067-232030-

Orange-

413 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

