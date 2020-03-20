NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020

_____

046 FPUS51 KOKX 200754

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

NYZ072-202045-

New York (Manhattan)-

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ073-202045-

Bronx-

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ176-202045-

Northern Queens-

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ178-202045-

Southern Queens-

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ075-202045-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ074-202045-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ177-202045-

Northern Nassau-

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ179-202045-

Southern Nassau-

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ078-202045-

Northwestern Suffolk-

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ080-202045-

Southwestern Suffolk-

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ079-202045-

Northeastern Suffolk-

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ081-202045-

Southeastern Suffolk-

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ071-202045-

Southern Westchester-

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ070-202045-

Northern Westchester-

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ069-202045-

Rockland-

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ068-202045-

Putnam-

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ067-202045-

Orange-

354 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather