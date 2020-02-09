NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020

_____

545 FPUS51 KOKX 090908

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

NYZ072-092130-

New York (Manhattan)-

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ073-092130-

Bronx-

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles with isolated snow

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ176-092130-

Northern Queens-

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ178-092130-

Southern Queens-

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning, then a

chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ075-092130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ074-092130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ177-092130-

Northern Nassau-

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature around

40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ179-092130-

Southern Nassau-

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ078-092130-

Northwestern Suffolk-

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ080-092130-

Southwestern Suffolk-

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ079-092130-

Northeastern Suffolk-

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ081-092130-

Southeastern Suffolk-

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ071-092130-

Southern Westchester-

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ070-092130-

Northern Westchester-

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

isolated rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 40.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ069-092130-

Rockland-

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then snow and rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ068-092130-

Putnam-

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ067-092130-

Orange-

408 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

isolated snow and rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow, rain and freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather