NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020

_____

734 FPUS51 KOKX 190818

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

NYZ072-192230-

New York (Manhattan)-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ073-192230-

Bronx-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ176-192230-

Northern Queens-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ178-192230-

Southern Queens-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ075-192230-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ074-192230-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

NYZ177-192230-

Northern Nassau-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ179-192230-

Southern Nassau-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-192230-

Northwestern Suffolk-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ080-192230-

Southwestern Suffolk-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ079-192230-

Northeastern Suffolk-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ081-192230-

Southeastern Suffolk-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ071-192230-

Southern Westchester-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ070-192230-

Northern Westchester-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ069-192230-

Rockland-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ068-192230-

Putnam-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ067-192230-

Orange-

318 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated flurries this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather