NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

NYZ072-212130-

New York (Manhattan)-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ073-212130-

Bronx-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ176-212130-

Northern Queens-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ178-212130-

Southern Queens-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ075-212130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ074-212130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ177-212130-

Northern Nassau-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ179-212130-

Southern Nassau-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ078-212130-

Northwestern Suffolk-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ080-212130-

Southwestern Suffolk-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ079-212130-

Northeastern Suffolk-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ081-212130-

Southeastern Suffolk-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ071-212130-

Southern Westchester-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ070-212130-

Northern Westchester-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ069-212130-

Rockland-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ068-212130-

Putnam-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 19. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ067-212130-

Orange-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

